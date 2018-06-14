Valencia's preparing for the arrival of 629 migrants on Sunday.
Spain prepares for the arrival of 629 migrants
It's after Italy and Malta refused to let them dock last week which started a political row.
Three ships now travel for several days to get to Spain.
At a press conference with the President of the Valencian Community, the Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo made everything clear.
Deputy Prime Minister of Spain, Carmen Calvo says, "It is a humanitarian crisis. It is a response to our international obligations, to what our constitution obliges us and to our fulfillment of our commitments in the field of International Law. When such a situation occurs, it's respect for Human Rights as well as our obligations towards all people coming to our country. We are a country with experience in the social policy of foster, housing and help ".
The Spanish Government and the Valencia Region are coordinating the operations to receive them in a positive way after such a tough time.
Deputy Prime Minister of Spain, Carmen Calvo addes, "They will arrive in a phased manner, and all the parties will be involved in the reception, in a respectful way, in a welcoming manner, with a complete response in a physical sense, but also in the psychological sense, when they arrive to the port of Valencia... it has been done in a staggered way to have enough time to give them a healthy response and the legal response".