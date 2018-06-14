Russia fans in ecstasy after 5-0 Saudi drubbing

Moscow residents took the the streets following the Russian national team's 5-0 drubbing of Saudi Arabia on Thursday, ecstatic over the victory in the opening match.

Russia launched the World Cup in emphatic style when they outclassed a feeble Saudi Arabia in the tournament's opening match to end a nine-month winless run and give the host nation's team and fans the lift they desperately needed.

Substitute Denis Cheryshev scored twice - the first after a piece of skill that would have graced a Lionel Messi highlights reel - and the second a superb shot in stoppage time.

Yury Gazinsky had headed the World Cup's first goal after 12 minutes, Artem Dzyuba got the third a minute after coming on as a 70th-minute substitute and Aleksandr Golovin completed a memorable day by smashing in free kick with the last action of the game.

Muscovites reveled in the win.

"They are awesome, said Moscow residents Yanna Safronova. "This was definitely not an expected result. We thought maybe it might be 2-1 or 2-0, but 5-0? They're awesome and we're really proud."

"We know that today one billion people are watching us. All of Russia and our hearts are together with you today," Sasha Ivanov said.

The result equalled the best-ever in a World Cup opening game - Brazil beat Mexico 5-0 in Geneva in 1954 - as Russia took full advantage of a Saudi team who's defending fell painfully short of World Cup standard, while their attack was non-existent.