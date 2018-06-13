As Mars dust storm rages, NASA rover falls silent

NASA's Opportunity rover on Mars did not return a call from Earth yesterday (June 12) while enduring a massive dust storm that scientists have called "one of the most intense ever observed."

"The Martian dust storm that has blotted out the sun above Opportunity has continued to intensify," NASA officials wrote in a mission update Tuesday. "The storm, which was first detected on May 30, now blankets 14 million square miles (35 million square kilometers) of Martian surface — a quarter of the planet." That means Opportunity's solar panels aren't getting enough sunlight to phone home from its Perseverance Valley location on Mars.

This series of images shows simulated views of a darkening Martian sky blotting out the Sun from NASA\'s Opportunity rover\'s point of view, with the right side simulating Opportunity\'s current view in the global dust storm (June 2018). The left starts with a blindingly bright mid-afternoon sky, with the sun appearing bigger because of brightness. The right shows the Sun so obscured by dust it looks like a pinprick. Each frame corresponds to a tau value, or measure of opacity: 1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11. NASA/JPL-Caltech/TAMU

Opportunity's failure to reply to a signal from its mission operations center at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory is a sign the rover has entered a "low power fault mode" in which all the rover's systems shut down except for a mission clock. That clock is programmed to wake up the rover periodically and check its power levels to see if it can call home. [The Greatest Mars Discoveries by Opportunity & Spirit]

"If the rover's computer determines that its batteries don't have enough charge, it will again put itself back to sleep," NASA officials said. "Due to an extreme amount of dust over Perseverance Valley, mission engineers believe it is unlikely the rover has enough sunlight to charge back up for at least the next several days."