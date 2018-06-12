Larry Kudlow, the director of President Donald Trump's National Economic Council, suffered a heart attack and was being treated at Walter Reed National Medical Center in suburban Washington, the president said Monday night from Singapore on Twitter.
Economic director Larry Kudlow has heart attack, Trump says
No details, including Kudlow's condition, were immediately available.
As recently as Sunday, Kudlow, 70, was advocating on weekend talk shows for Trump's performance at the Group of Seven economic conference. He said Trump took a hard line at the conference to demonstrate his toughness ahead of his summit meeting Tuesday with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore.
Kudlow, who worked in the Office and Management and Budget during the administration of President Roald Reagan, was a longtime financial pundit for CNBC, a sister network of NBC News. Trump named him to lead the National Economic Council in March.
