Trump's agreement with nuclear-armed Kim contains no new promises

World
""What is amazing is that whatever issues they are having at home, whatever is missing from their lives or causes them pain, our school is theirs""
Andria Zafirakou
Winner, Global Teacher Prize
"#MSF is concerned that again politics are being placed above people’s lives. The priority must be the importance of the well being & safety of the people on board."
MSF Sea
French international medical assistance NGO
""The ocean is a horrible, horrible place for anything manmade. The engineering has been a challenge.""
Boyan Slat
Winner European Entrepreneur of the Year
""The big problem in this country is not innovation but taking innovation to reality ... the girls at Loreto have that rare knack of applying ideas to the market place.”"
James Beazley
Parent of prize-winning pupil, Flora Beazley
Europe
" "The creativity and ingenuity of these outstanding women and men helps to improve our daily lives and strengthens the competitiveness of the European economy.""
Benoît Battistelli
President, European Patent Office
"Policies of bullying and intimidation only increase the likelihood of a dangerous countermeasures"
Peiman Seadat
Iranian ambassador to EU
"Europe cannot allow the genie of reckless unilateralism to be unleashed."
Peiman Seadat
Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the European Union
""If you really listen to your patient and help them the way they want to be helped, then you have a win-win situation.""
Liesbeth Moortgat
Nurse
