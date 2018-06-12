Former Spanish football player Julen Lopetegui will replace Zinedine Zidane as Real Madrid's coach, the Spanish team confirmed in a statement.
Real Madrid appoints Julen Lopetegui as coach
He will be coaching the team for the next three seasons.
Lopetegui will take over Zidane's duties after the World Cup.
Former French football player, Zidane, stepped down as coach of Real Madrid two weeks ago, after winning his third consecutive Champions League title.
Lopetegui, who is also Spain's football coach throughout 2020, spent three years with Real as a player.
The 51-year-old took over as Spain coach in 2016 following the retirement of Vicente Del Bosque.