A hostage situation is taking place in Paris, according to police. A man was reported to have taken hostage two or three people in the 10th arrondissement in the northeast of the city. Police said the incident is not terror-related.
Police respond to hostage situation in Paris
Police respond to hostage situation in Paris
French media is reporting that the individual is armed with a bomb and a handgun.
Police have asked people on social media not to relay false information.
The French special forces (BRI) and firemen have secured the street where the hostage situation is taking place.
The incident appears to be taking place here: