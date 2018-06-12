Celebrating #Europeanheroes, without whom a continent would cease to function

When Andria Zafirakou, 39, a teacher at Alperton Community School in London, won the prestigious Global Teacher Prize, we heard about how she restacked the odds in favour of pupils from one of the most diverse and deprived communities in the country.

Similarly, when a construction worker from Mali, Mamoudou Gassama, was plucked from his existence as an illegal immigrant in Paris having saved the life of a four-year-old dangling from a fourth-floor balcony, it made front-page news across Europe.

Most #Europeanheroes, however, remain unsung.

They are the ordinary people who inspire our young people, tend to our elderly, produce hot meals for our workers, are the first at our emergencies, and who clear up at the end of the day.