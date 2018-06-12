BREAKING NEWS

Celebrating #Europeanheroes, without whom a continent would cease to function

When Andria Zafirakou, 39, a teacher at Alperton Community School in London, won the prestigious Global Teacher Prize, we heard about how she restacked the odds in favour of pupils from one of the most diverse and deprived communities in the country.

Similarly, when a construction worker from Mali, Mamoudou Gassama, was plucked from his existence as an illegal immigrant in Paris having saved the life of a four-year-old dangling from a fourth-floor balcony, it made front-page news across Europe.

Most #Europeanheroes, however, remain unsung.

They are the ordinary people who inspire our young people, tend to our elderly, produce hot meals for our workers, are the first at our emergencies, and who clear up at the end of the day.

Point of view

"What is amazing is that whatever issues they are having at home, whatever is missing from their lives or causes them pain, our school is theirs"

Andria Zafirakou Winner, Global Teacher Prize

Euronews wants to tell their stories. If you know someone like this, please e-mail us at europeanheroes@euronews.com, or get in touch using #Europeanheroes on Twitter.

What happens next?

When we receive your nominations, we will contact each of the #Europeanheroes and ask them for a short interview by telephone, skype or e-mail. We will then publish a selection of their stories.

We can speak to people in any of the official languages at Euronews.

These are the people that make our continent tick: let's thank them for what they do.