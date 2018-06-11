The humanitarian organisation SOS Méditerranée says "Italy can't do the job alone" as it reflects on the latest action by Italy to turn away a migrant rescue ship. But a spokesperson went on to add "we need to make clear that European politics shouldn't be carried out on the back of those seeking protection and on humanitarian organisations." Spain offered on Monday to take in a rescue ship that is drifting in the Mediterranean sea after Italy and Malta refused to let it dock.