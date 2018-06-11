Latest, June 11: Central Mediterranean standoff, G7 backlash, Trump-Kim summit

Central Mediterranean standoff: An Italian official says the country will turn away a boat full of more than 600 migrants from its shores and direct them to Malta instead. Responding to Italy's comments, Malta said it had nothing to do with the rescue operation, leaving the prospect of a diplomatic stand-off between the two EU allies.

G7 summit: A war of words erupted as President Trump said the US was pulling out of a joint statement signed by leaders at the end of the latest G7 summit.

French Open: Rafael Nadal beat Austrian seventh seed Dominic Thiem 6-4 6-3 6-2 to claim a record-extending 11th French Open title on Sunday.

Trump-Kim summit: As both leaders arrived in Singapore for the historic summit, North Korea's state media said its leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump would discuss a "permanent and durable peace-keeping mechanism" on the Korean Peninsula, denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula and other issues of mutual concern.

