World
"#MSF is concerned that again politics are being placed above people’s lives. The priority must be the importance of the well being & safety of the people on board."
MSF Sea
French international medical assistance NGO
""The ocean is a horrible, horrible place for anything manmade. The engineering has been a challenge.""
Boyan Slat
Winner European Entrepreneur of the Year
Europe
" "The creativity and ingenuity of these outstanding women and men helps to improve our daily lives and strengthens the competitiveness of the European economy.""
Benoît Battistelli
President, European Patent Office
"Policies of bullying and intimidation only increase the likelihood of a dangerous countermeasures"
Peiman Seadat
Iranian ambassador to EU
"Europe cannot allow the genie of reckless unilateralism to be unleashed."
Peiman Seadat
Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the European Union
""If you really listen to your patient and help them the way they want to be helped, then you have a win-win situation.""
Liesbeth Moortgat
Nurse
"In this country, people with special needs have little freedom of movement"
Daniel Ianos
Taxi Gratis client
""Activism doesn't have to be full time. It can be a small hobby.""
Florian Badita
Winner: European Personality of the Year
world news
Trump's G-7 outburst is 'a little depressing,' Germany's Merkel says
Share this article
Agencies • NBC News World News