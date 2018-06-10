Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel takes pole position in Canadian Grand Prix

Sebastian Vettel has claimed pole position in the Formula One Canadian Grand Prix.
He's the first Ferrari driver to take the lead in the Canadian race since Michael Schumacher in 2001.
Vettel also completed the fastest lap ever on the Gilles Villeneuve circuit.
Vettel's rival for the title, Formula One championship leader Lewis Hamilton, didn't make the top three - qualifying fourth for Mercedes.