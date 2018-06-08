World Cup 2018: How to follow Saudi Arabia

No team at this summer’s football World Cup? Want to support another team as well as your own country?

Well, fear not, here's our guide to supporting Saudi Arabia.

Key facts:

Full name: The Saudi National team

Nickname: The green

Emblem: The Arabian hawk

Supporters nickname: None

Coach: Juan Antonio Pizzi (Spanish/Argentine)

HQ during the World Cup: St. Petersburg

Chanting: Oh ya Saudi

What to shout during matches

Goal: Hadaf

Offside: Tasallol

Game: Mobarah

Foul: Foul

Free-kick: Foul

Best World Cup moment:

Striker Saied Al Owairan dribbles past four Belgium players in a 60-yard run before scoring the winner against Belgium to send the Saudi’s to the second round of the USA 94 tournament.

Worst World Cup moment:

Losing 8-0 to Germany in the group stage of the 2002 World Cup in South Korea and Japan.

Players to follow:

Taisir Al-Jassim: in the absence of influential playmaker Nawaf Al Abed, Al Jassim of Al Ahly will be the driving force in Saudi Arabia’s midfield.

Fahad Al Muwallad: The Ittihad winger scored the qualifying goal for Saudi in a 1-0 win over continental rivals Japan.

Mohammad Al Sahlawi: The striker plays for Al Nasr club.

On social media:

Saudi football federation:

@SaudiFF (in Arabic)

@SaudiNT (in English)

Saudi Minister for Sports, Turki Al Shaikh: @Turki_alalshikh

Players:

Fahad Al-mowallad: @foodii8

Osama Hawsawi: @osamahawsawi3

Nawaf Al Abed: @NWWAF_ALABD

Yasser Al Shahrani: @iyasser12

Motaz Hawsawi: @motaz_hawsawi.25

Omar Hawsawi: @omar.4h

Mohammed Kanno: @MohammedKanno

Salem Al Dawsari: @29salem

Paradoxical fact:

Bert Van Marwijk, the Dutch who led the Saudi during the qualifications, left the team right after he couldn’t agree terms for a new contract with the Saudi Football Federation officials, who wanted him to relocate in Saudi instead of living and Holland and only travelling to Saudi during match days and training camps.