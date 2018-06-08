Volunteer pilots comb the Mediterranean to rescue refugees

It's estimated that over half a million people have made the dangerous journey across the Mediterranean in search of a better life in Europe in the past two years alone and that at least 8,000 have died in the attempt. A group of French pilots has volunteered to help rescue those stranded at sea.

Benoit Micolon and his friend José Benavente used their own money to acquire this aircraft and modified it to extend its autonomy, allowing for longer missions above the Mediterranean Sea. So far their missions have been four hours long but they hope to extend their flight time to eight hours to be able to spot and pinpoint more boats so that other NGOs can rescue them.