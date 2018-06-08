BEIJING — The U.S. State Department issued an expanded health alert Friday for all of China amid reports that some U.S. diplomats in the country had experienced a mysterious malady that resembles a brain injury and has already affected U.S. personnel in Cuba.
U.S. expands China health alert amid diplomatic illness reports
U.S. expands China health alert amid diplomatic illness reports
"The State Department received medical confirmation that a U.S. government employee in China suffered a medical incident consistent with what other U.S. government personnel experienced in Havana, Cuba," it said in an emailed statement.
"As a result of additional voluntary medical screenings, the department has sent other individuals to the United States for further evaluation," it said.
A previous statement in May mentioned only the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou as the location for the health alert, although it was sent to U.S. citizens throughout the country.