The English Football Association has announced that the Premier League will join other major European leagues in implementing a mid-season winter break.
English Premier League announces winter break from 2019-2020 onwards
The two-week break will be in place from the 2019-2020 season onwards and will take place in February.
Premier League matches will still be played every weekend over the period, the FA said in a statement, with five games being held on the first weekend and five on the second.
As a result, FA Cup fifth-round matches will be moved to mid-week and fifth-round replays will be replaced by games which end in a draw going to extra-time and penalties.