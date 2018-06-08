BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

USA

ASMR: Why videos of shaking sweets, cutting soap and whispering for hours are an online phenomenon

Now Reading:

ASMR: Why videos of shaking sweets, cutting soap and whispering for hours are an online phenomenon

ASMR
© Copyright :
Leftfield
Text size Aa Aa

It's about Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response.

Once known as brain tingles, or brain orgasms, the term was coined in 2010 to describe a phenomenon that can be triggered by sound. It can be experienced by around a fifth of the population

The effect is like a massage by sound, and experts have sought out, and found, a wide range of different ways to stimulate it.

From shaking sweets to cutting soap, crinkling wrappers or scratching cardboard, or even simply whispering.

NBC News' Left Field team, with a bit of help from Miss Candy, gave some different techniques a road test.