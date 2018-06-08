It's about Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response.
ASMR: Why videos of shaking sweets, cutting soap and whispering for hours are an online phenomenon
Once known as brain tingles, or brain orgasms, the term was coined in 2010 to describe a phenomenon that can be triggered by sound. It can be experienced by around a fifth of the population
The effect is like a massage by sound, and experts have sought out, and found, a wide range of different ways to stimulate it.
From shaking sweets to cutting soap, crinkling wrappers or scratching cardboard, or even simply whispering.
NBC News' Left Field team, with a bit of help from Miss Candy, gave some different techniques a road test.