China

As G7 summit begins Russia's Putin meet China's Xi

As G7 summit begins Russia's Putin meet China's Xi

As G7 summit begins Russia's Putin meet China's Xi
As the G7 summit got underway in Canada, the leaders of Russia and China held their own summit.

President Vladimir Putin flew into Beijing where he was welcomed by Chinese Premier Xi Jingping.

Xi later called Putin "my best, most intimate friend," which is not an endearment any western leader is likely to give Russia's autocratic leader.

And Putin received China's first Medal of Friendship.

The two then oversaw the signing of several agreements, including a joint one billion dollar industrial investment fund.

At the weekend they'll attend the Shanghai Coperation Organisation meeting in the city of Qingdao.

It focuses on maintaining security in Central Asia, most of which used to be a part of the Soviet Union

India and Pakistan are also members.

Agencies • Reuters

