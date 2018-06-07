Dutch queen’s sister found dead in Buenos Aires apartment

Ines Zorreguieta, 33, the younger sister of Queen Maxima of the Netherlands was found dead in her apartment in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Her body was found Wednesday night by her mother María del Carmen Cerruti and a friend of Zorreguieta, said news agency EFE. After finding the young woman unconscious they called Argentinian authorities who proclaimed her dead.

Zorreguieta appears to have committed suicide, the Dutch embassy in Argentina told Euronews in an email. Argentinian authorities are still investigating the 33-year-old’s death but they too have pointed to suicide.

The Queen’s younger sister had been diagnosed with anorexia and depression in the past.

Maxima, 47, who’s originally from Argentina, was quoted in a statement by the royal household as “very shocked and sad.”

The queen has cancelled her state visit to the Baltic countries next week and her agenda has been dropped for the next couple of days, said the statement received by Euronews.

Zorreguieta was the godmother of the royal couple's youngest daughter Princess Ariane and was a maid of honour at the queen’s wedding with Dutch King Willem-Alexander in 2002.

The royal couple will travel on Friday to Argentina for the funeral this weekend.