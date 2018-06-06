Trump commutes sentence of grandmother serving life on drug charges after Kardashian meeting

President Donald Trump commuted the life sentence of Alice Marie Johnson on Wednesday, just days after reality star Kim Kardashian West lobbied the president in an Oval Office meeting to intervene on behalf of the inmate who was convicted on drug charges.

President Donald Trump meets with Kim Kardashian West, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington on May 30, 2018. Shealah Craighead

Johnson, who is in her 60's, has been in federal prison more than 21 years after being found guilty in connection to a drug trafficking conspiracy, and she would have died behind bars without the president's clemency. She is one of thousands of Americans serving life sentences for nonviolent offenses, according to a 2013 report by the American Civil Liberties Union, the vast majority of whom are there on drug crimes.

The commutation was confirmed to NBC News by the White House and Johnson's lawyer.