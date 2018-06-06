Some Jordanian unions hit pause on strikes, but people still angry

A hardening of the mood in Jordan, where protests are into their third day, and where a union leader addressing a crowd was booed offstage for suggesting a pause in their strike.

King Abdullah has sacked his prime minister, replacing him with Omar al-Razzaz. The appointment led to some of the 30 unions involved ending their strike action.

"We will give the government a chance once it is formed, after that we will decide what our next steps will be. If they fulfil our demands, then so be it, if not, then we will have other discussions," said the leader of the Professional and Doctors' unions, Dr. Ali Abous.

People appear to be leading these protests over tax increases, not political parties, and the protests have been in several cities, not just the capital, Amman. King Abdullah has said he'll revisit the tax reforms, but few appear mollified.

So far the protests have been peaceful in nature.