Peruvian protestors want more

They've already got the finance minister's resignation, but now they want more.

Thousands of demonstrators have taken to the streets of Lima - to protest at the Peruvian government's plans to increase taxes on petrol.

"We want there to be a national strike," said one man. "Because this is the beginning, the beginning of a fight that will not let up. They all have to resign because it's the people who put them there, not the corrupt few.."

Social media groups are credited with mobilising the population. In response, President Martin Vizcarra has promised to redouble his governments efforts to tackle tax evasion.