Nureyev Ballet wins major awards at Prix Benois
The Nureyev Ballet won in the best male dancer, best composer and best choreographer categories at the Prix Benois.
The original choreographer, Kirill Serebrennikov won a gong for best production design but he was not present to pick it up.
He's awaiting trial on charges of corruption but his supporters say the charges are trumped up to punish him for challenging the Russian establishment.
The 49 year old also directed the film ' Leto' which received the prize for best soundtrack at the Cannes Film Festival.
He had support on the red carpet from leading Russian actors and directors.
