The meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will take place at a luxury resort on Sentosa Island in Singapore.
Luxury hotel to be venue for Trump - Kim Jong Un talks
The White House revealed details of the venue on Wednesday and said the historic meeting would take place at the Capella Hotel.
Sentosa is known for its theme parks, casinos and man-made beaches. It is also ideal for such a high level meeting because the hotel can be made very secure. There is only one bridge leading to the island.
Furthermore the area around the hotel can be well secured. The authorities have already identified a security zone around the luxury resort.
The highly anticipated meeting is expected to take place at 9 am on 12th June.
President Trump is hoping to secure a nuclear deal with Kim Jong Un in which the Korean leader will abandon his nuclear programme.