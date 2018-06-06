Jordan King's call for tax review fails to quell protests

It is a sight rarely seen in Jordan - thousands on the streets, for nearly a week now, the largest protests the kingdom state has experienced in years.

Since Saturday anger has been growing over a controversial new tax law, which many say will worsen the plight of poorer Jordanians and squeeze the middle class.

Protesters have also criticised politicians for squandering public funds and corruption.

"I want a better future. I want different decisions. I want a government that cares about people and not just money and businesses. I want an environment which is inclusive for everyone,"explained one protester.

A new prime minister has been appointed.

Harvard-educated Omar al-Razzaz, seen here on the left, has been tasked with forming a new government in a bid to appease the protesters.

King Abdullah has called for the new government to conduct a full review of the country's tax system. He also wants a dialogue over the planned income tax bill which has approval from Jordan's chief lender, the IMF.

Western allies looking on with concern waiting to see if the changes will diffuse the anger. Jordan which is a staunch US ally with a peace treaty with Israel, has remained the one stable country throughout years of regional turmoil.