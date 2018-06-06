Euronews correspondents Bryan Carter and Elena Cavallone are on a five-day road trip across Italy uncovering the issues that matter most to locals.
Italy road trip: Euronews drives across country to hear people’s views
The pair began in Naples and spoke to locals about what they thought of Italy’s new populist government.
The second day saw them move on to Tito, where they met a truck driver who is an ardent supporter of the 5-Star Movement, which is part of the ruling coalition.
You can watch each episode by clicking on the map’s car icons, below.