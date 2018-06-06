BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

Eritrea

Ethiopia finally recognises 2000 border ruling with Eritrea

Now Reading:

Ethiopia finally recognises 2000 border ruling with Eritrea

Ethiopia finally recognises 2000 border ruling with Eritrea
Text size Aa Aa

The Ethiopian government has belatedly announced it will "fully accept and implement" a peace agreement with Eritrea that was signed in 2000.

The pair fought a 1998-2000 war over a disputed town that a boundary commission subsequently handed to Asmara but which Addis Ababa rejected.

The quote is Borges about the Falklands war, but never mind...

Eritrea invaded, and tens of thousands died or were taken prisoner on both sides.

Eritrea had been a province of Ethiopia until a 1993 referendum established independence. Eritrean fighters had helped in the overthrow of Ethiopia's military dictatorship and fought a 30-year war of independence. The country's creation transformed Ethiopia into a landlocked country.

It also transformed Eritrea, as the former ELM guerillas formed a government that has ruled ever since, attracting criticism for poor human rights, a lack of democracy, or a free media.