Watch: Floods worsen in central Europe

Poland has seen massive flood destruction in Warsaw, Sandomierz, Nowy Sacz, and other villages in the Southern region following severe storms on Sunday. According to Poland's TVN Meteo, local mayor Grzegorz Sikorski said that it only took several hours of heavy rain to flood homes. He added that two bridges were destroyed and that the heavy rains caused a landslide.

France's Brittany region was hit by a devastating storm on Sunday and Monday. According to Stéven Tual, Meteo Bretagne meteorologist, between three weeks and a month’s worth of rain fell in 30 minutes. The Jarlot river reached its peak level since measurements began in 2014.

The same rain-pour rates were prevalent along Bulgaria's Black Sea coast, especially in the city of Varna. Two villages in the Varna Province were also hit with a tornado, causing mass destruction. No one was reported injured.

Professor Richard Betts of University of Exeter, who co-conducted a recent study of river flood risk in Europe under global warming, told The Guardian, “Our results give the clearest picture yet of climate change increasing the risk of flooding...even at just 1.5 degrees C global warming.” An estimated 500,000 to 1 million people are expected to be affected by flooding in Europe in the future climate.