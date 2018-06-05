Thousands rally in Buenos Aires for women's abortion rights

Thousands of demonstrators have been marching through the streets of Buenos Aires fighting for women's rights to abortion.

It was the third anniversary of the 'Not One More' march, which has previously been held to protest against gender-based violence.

Maria Ines Casamayor, an Argentine Actress, said; "Femininity ought to be reconstructed, ought to be torn from the stereotype, and really converted into what we are, we women who struggle, women who, all of us together, are going to succeed with what we want."

Many people turned out wearing the colour green, representing this year's focus on the legalisation of abortion, amid the growing movement across Argentina.

The country currently allows legalised abortion only in specific cases, such as rape and risk to the mother's life.

Rights groups have criticised the requirement for a judge's permission, which often leads to lengthy delays or denial of the procedure.