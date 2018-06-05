Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he wants discussions to remain focused on Iran as he begins talks in France.
Nuclear Fallout: Israeli PM visits France to push President Macron to abandon Iran deal
On his second day of the Israeli Prime Minister's European tour, Netanyahu has been hammering home his desire for a common front against Iran. But President Emmanuel Macron who remains a staunch supporter of the Iran accord is expected to move discussions onto the deadly violence in Gaza which saw the most severe confrontation in the region since 2014.
Benjamin Netanyahu who had met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel first on his trip, is heading to London next for discussions with his British counterparts.
Euronews correspondent Anelise Borges has more on this story.