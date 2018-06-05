World
""If you really listen to your patient and help them the way they want to be helped, then you have a win-win situation.""
Liesbeth Moortgat
Nurse
"In this country, people with special needs have little freedom of movement"
Daniel Ianos
Taxi Gratis client
""Activism doesn't have to be full time. It can be a small hobby.""
Florian Badita
Winner: European Personality of the Year
""The people of Gaza need protection from Hamas""
Nikki Haley
US Ambassador to the United Nations
Culture
"There isn't a lot of music out there where people really give a message right now, or speaks to humanity as a whole."
Ziggy Marley
Recording artist
"The siege on us for 12 years must be broken."
Ihab Abu Armana
Palestinian student
""What is amazing is that whatever issues they are having at home, whatever is missing from their lives or causes them pain, our school is theirs""
Andria Zafirakou
Winner, Global Teacher Prize
""The use of single-use plastics has just got to stop everywhere""
Peter Willcox
Captain of Greenpeace vessel The Rainbow Warrior
Watch Euronews live stream
world news
10 Saudi women get driving licenses — as crackdown targets movement's leaders
Share this article
Agencies • NBC News World News