It is considered to be one of the world's biggest Gay Pride parades and this year's Sao Paulo event is even more significant focusing on Brazil's October national elections.
Sao Paulo on parade
The theme is "Power for the LGBT — Our Vote, Our Voice."
Brazil is one of the countries suffering the most from anti-LGBTQ violence and organisers have urged members of the community to give their support to candidates who support them.
But away from the politics and hundreds of thousands people marchers waving LGBT rainbow flags paraded down Sao Paulo's skyscraper-lined Avenida Paulista to music blasting from 18 sound trucks.
The whole event turned into one colourful carnival.