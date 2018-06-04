New evidence set to emerge as Grenfell Inquiry continues

Fresh details are set to emerge about how the catastrophic Grenfell fire took hold in London almost a year ago.

The public inquiry into the disaster will begin hearing evidence from various experts. Throughout the week, chairman Martin Moore-Bick is to hear opening statements from a range of core participants, including lawyers representing the survivors and bereaved families, the Metropolitan Police, Kensington and Chelsea Council and firms involved in the tower block's final refit.

It follows seven days of emotional tributes by the friends and families of those who died.

72 people were killed in the tragedy in west London on June 14th a year ago.

What is happening on Monday?

The fact-finding stage of the inquiry will begin with an all-day address by lead counsel, Richard Millet QC.

Expert reports outlining the cause of the inferno and why it spread so quickly will be published.

On Monday reports are expected to be released from:

Professor Niamh Nic Daeid - an analysis of the “the cause and spread of the fire in the flat of origin and the spread of fire within and out of that compartment”.

Professor Luke Bisby - an insight into “the ignition of the facade materials (including the cladding and insulation) and the fire spread over the building’s external facade”.

Dr Barbara Lane - evidence on “the fire protection measures within the building and preliminary conclusions on the extent to which they failed to control the spread of fire and smoke and contributed to the speed at which the fire spread”.

Professor Jose Torero - findings on the spread of the fire through the building.

Colin Todd - a review of the “different statutory and regulatory requirements in force over the lifetime of Grenfell Tower”.

Will they be looking at the fire protection measures in place?

Yes. Five reports will be made available. They will examine the effectiveness of the fire protection measures in the building.

What about the cladding?

A provisional schedule indicates that a submission from Harley Facades will be put on the record.

The firm installed the cladding on Grenfell Tower.

It is suspected that the cladding system installed during a recent refurbishment aided the spread of the blaze.