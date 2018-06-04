Eighteen thousand military personnel gather for an international annual NATO military exercise in Lithuania.
Lithuania hosts major NATO exercise
The US led Saber Strike event sees service members from Estonia, Latvia and Poland as well as Britain, France, Italy and Canada and others, practicing working together.
In total, nineteen countries are taking part in this major event across four nations.
It's ahead of any future operations where NATO is involved.
Twenty-eight member nations are part of NATO and there are also countries who are partners like Israel.
This year sees Israel taking part for the first time.
Several dozen Israeli paratroopers will be participating in Eastern Europe.
Every year, there are various events like this on land and at sea involving thousands of armed forces.