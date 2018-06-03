In Jordan, several protestors have been been injured after a third consecutive night of demonstrations against austerity measures proposed by Prime Minister Hani al Mulki.
IMF-backed austerity bill sparks Jordan protests
The crowds called on King Abdullah to sack his Prime Minister over the plan - which has IMF support but comes on the back of a sales tax hike and a cut in bread subsidies.
King Abdullah chaired a national policies Council Meeting on Saturday to review the situation. He called for national dialogue as a route to compromise, blaming his country's economic problems on regional instability.