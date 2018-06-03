After 168 days in space, three members of the International Space Station (ISS) Expedition 55 crew returned to Earth on Sunday, landing safely near a remote town in Kazakhstan.
Expedition 55 crew lands back on Earth after 168 days in space
Expedition 55 crew lands back on Earth after 168 days in space
The crew — Anton Shkaplerov of Russian space agency Roscosmos, Norishige Kanai of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and NASA astronaut Scott Tingle — parachuted in aboard Russia's Soyuz MS-07 spacecraft at around 6.39pm local time (2.39pm CEST).
The men had been studying the effects of microgravity on bone marrow and researching plant growth in space.
After landing, Shkaplerov ate from a bowl of grapes and said he was feeling well and happy to be back on Earth.
"First of all, I'm feeling well. We're feeling a little tired, but at the same time, we are proud to have accomplished this and are glad to be back on Earth,” he said.