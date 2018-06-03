Cyclists in Philippines highlight the plight of plastic

More than 200 cyclists took to the streets of Manila in the Philippines to collect rubbish at a bird sanctuary ahead of World Environment Day on June 5.

Along the 12.8 km route, water stations were set up to encourage the bikers to fill up reusable containers with water rather than buy or receive plastic bottles.

Meanwhile, 30 sacks of rubbish were collected from the beach on the edge of Manila.

Freedom Island is home to 41 species of migratory birds from August to April and is less than a kilometre away from the mainland.

Island workers say waste and debris pollutes the 30-hectare mangrove forest.

The United Nations established World Environment Day in 1972 to raise awareness of the effects of human activity on the environment and promote a sustainable ecosystem.