Abdel Fatah al Sisi sworn in as Egyptian president

The Egyptian president, Abdel Fatah al Sisi, has been sworn in for a second term of office.
In the event, which took place before parliament on Saturday, Sisi outlined his commitment to the nation.
He said: "I promise in front of God, I am promising you, to work honestly for the country. Fighting for you. To keep our beloved Egypt at the forefront of Nations."
He ended his speech by repeating: "Long Live Egypt. Long Live Egypt!"
Sisi won more than 97 percent of votes in the March election but five opposition candidates were barred from running.
Since Sisi first came to power in 2013 he has pursued a crackdown on all opposition groups, including human rights organisations and journalists.
In recent weeks several high profile dissidents have been arrested.
The newly sworn in president left the parliament building amid tight security. Streets nearby had been cleared to allow his motorcade to pass through safely.