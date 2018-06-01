Work on Chelsea's new stadium put on hold after Roman Abramovich's visa suspended

The Blues were planning to build a new sixty thousand-seat stadium at their current home in Stamford Bridge at a cost of five hundred and seventy million euros.

The announcement's been linked to the UK government suspending the visa of Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich who owns the Chelsea.

But British authorities, whose relations with Moscow have been strained since the poisoning in Salisbury three months ago of a former Russian spy and his daughter, are yet to renew the oligarch's visa after it expired last month, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Britain's interior minister said in March that the government would look retrospectively at visas issued to wealthy foreign investors and consider whether action needs to be taken, and Prime Minister Theresa May has said it is right to see whether visas were being used properly.

A spokesman for Abramovich was not immediately available for comment.