With less than 15 days to go until the World Cup, excitement is building up around the world but also in outer space.
Watch: Cosmonauts show off football skills ahead of World Cup
A video released by the Russian state space agency Roscosmos shows Russian astronauts Anton Shkaplerov and Oleg Artemyev practising their football skills at the International Space Station earlier this week.
The pair defies gravity while firing shots at each other and performing acrobatic moves with a Russian flag in the background. Both astronauts sport the official FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 T-shirts during their kickabout.
Back on Earth, FIFA's World Cup in Russia starts on June 14.