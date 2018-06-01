Trudeau: Trump's tariffs are 'insulting and unacceptable'

Canadian Prime Minster Justin Trudeau on Friday slammed the White House claim that it was imposing new tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum to protect American national security interests.

"Our soldiers who had fought and died together on the beaches of World War II...and the mountains of Afghanistan, and have stood shoulder to shoulder in some of the most difficult places in the world, that are always there for each other, somehow — this is insulting to them," Trudeau said in an exclusive interview with "Meet the Press" moderator Chuck Todd.

"The idea that the Canadian steel that's in military, military vehicles in the United States, the Canadian aluminum that makes your, your fighter jets is somehow now a threat?" he continued in the interview, which took place in Trudeau's office in Parliament in the Canadian capital of Ottawa. "The idea that we are somehow a national security threat to the United States is quite frankly insulting and unacceptable."