Payments made with Visa cards suddenly stopped working on Friday evening across Europe including the UK. The problem appears to have started at around 2:30 p.m. Other payment cards such as American Express and Mastercard are currently working.
Chaos unfolds as Visa payment crashes across Europe
Chaos unfolds as Visa payment crashes across Europe
The company said it was investigating the cause of the disruption and is working to resolve the issue "as quickly as possible" in a statement. It was not immediately known how long that would take.
Banks and shops in the UK took to Twitter to alert customers about the disruption.
Angry customers also took to social media to vent about their cards not working.
A British traveller in Sicily said he was left stranded in Palermo because his Visa card didn't work.
Visa has still not confirmed the cause of the outage and if it's been corrected.
This story will be updated when more information is available.