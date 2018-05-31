French Open favourite and world number one Rafael Nadal has powered past Argentina's Guido Pella and into the third round.
Nadal and Halep progress to third round at French Open
The Spaniard was in imperious form sweeping his opponent 6-2 6-1 6-1 in two hours and three minutes.
Number three seed Marin Cilic is also in the third round with a win over 21-year-old Hubert Hurackz. Cilic started strongly winning the two first sets 6-2, Hurackz then fought back to win the third set on tie break losing the fourth and final set 7-5.
In the women's singles Spain's Garbiñe Muguruza defeated local Fiona Ferro 6-4 6-3 in one hour and twenty-six minutes, setting up a third round clash with Australia's Samantha Stosu.
Top seed Simona Halep took just one hour and eight minutes to beat the United State's Taylor Townsend 6-3 6-1, the Romanian will face Germany's Andrea Petkovic in round three.