Basque nationalists 'set to vote against' Spanish PM Rajoy and force him out

It's a move that will almost certainly force him out of office.

Spain's lower house is currently debating a motion filed by the main opposition Socialist Party (PSOE), which is looking to unseat Rajoy and replace him with their leader Pedro Sanchez.

Rajoy's departure would probably trigger a second political crisis in southern Europe, after Italy's political deadlock.

It is not clear whether Rajoy could resign before the vote takes place on Friday. If he doesn't he would become the first Spanish Prime Minister to lose a no-confidence vote.

If Rajoy loses the no-confidence vote, the motion would automatically become groundless and the government of the People's Party would go into caretaker mode until a new prime minister is sworn in — which could take up to several months.

During the no-confidence motion, Sanchez urged Rajoy to quit before the vote on Friday: "Resign today and this no-confidence motion would be over today."

Sanchez would need an absolute majority of 176 votes to become Spain's new Prime Minister.

The debate is scheduled to run throughout Thursday and deputies will vote whether to keep or replace Rajoy on Friday.