Door-to-door against rape and gender-based violence

Door-to-door against rape and gender-based violence
Of almost 60,000 registered women in South Sudan's camp for the Internally Displaced at Bentiu, more than half have been victims of sexual or physical violence.

Mary Chabak Jakoak, a social worker for the International Rescue Committee NGO, is trying to help them.

Internally-displaced herself, she lives in the camp and every week goes door to door, to inform on gender-based violence and help survivors find the right place to get help.

"When I was young I was forced to marry," she said.

"So what I saw here touched my heart. When I started working for the International Rescue Committee, I saw so many kinds of violence having consequences on people's lives that I felt I needed to do something. When I was young I didn’t know what to do so I didn’t want other women to suffer like me."