Russian journalist shot dead in Kiev

Arkady Babchenko was an outspoken critic of President Vladimir Putin and a veteran of the Chechen wars.

Ukrainian lawmaker Anton Gerashchenko wrote on facebook that the journalist went out to buy some bread, and that the killer was waiting for him near his flat.

He was reportedly shot several times in the back.

Kyiv police chief Andriy Kryshchenko told journalists that a criminal investigation was underway

"Considering his status and employment we must consider this (murder) may have been related to his "professional activities" although once the crime-scene examination and interrogation of witnesses is complete there might be other explanations "

As a critic of the Kremlin Babchenko stood in unofficial elections organised by the opposition in 2012. He later moved to Ukraine following "death threats"

Russia's foreign ministry has issued a statement saying: "We demand that the Ukrainian authorities make every effort to promptly investigate" the killing.