British businessman Bill Browder, an outspoken critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin has been “arrested by Spanish police” in Madrid on a Russian arrest warrant, according to a tweet he posted on Wednesday morning.
Putin critic Bill Browder ‘arrested in Spain on Russian arrest warrant’
Putin critic Bill Browder ‘arrested in Spain on Russian arrest warrant’
“Urgent: Just was arrested by Spanish police in Madrid on a Russian Interpol arrest warrant. Going to the police station right now," read the tweet.
A few minutes later he sent another: "In the back of the Spanish police car going to the station on the Russian arrest warrant. They won’t tell me which station."