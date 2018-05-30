BREAKING NEWS

Spain

Putin critic Bill Browder ‘arrested in Spain on Russian arrest warrant’

British businessman Bill Browder, an outspoken critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin has been “arrested by Spanish police” in Madrid on a Russian arrest warrant, according to a tweet he posted on Wednesday morning.

“Urgent: Just was arrested by Spanish police in Madrid on a Russian Interpol arrest warrant. Going to the police station right now," read the tweet.

A few minutes later he sent another: "In the back of the Spanish police car going to the station on the Russian arrest warrant. They won’t tell me which station."