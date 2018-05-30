Papua New Guinea to ban Facebook

Papua New Guinea will ban Facebook for one month so it can analyse the effects of the website on its residents and to take down fake profiles. The Post Courier reports Communication Minister Sam Basil says “The time will allow information to be collected to identify users that hide behind fake accounts, users that upload pornographic images, users that post false and misleading information on Facebook to be filtered and removed." Around 10% of people in Papua New Guinea have internet access but Basil emphasised: "We cannot allow the abuse of Facebook to continue in the country".