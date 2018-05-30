She made a career out of being loud, brash and opinionated. But now the very things that made Roseanne Barr famous have brought her undone.
ABC cancels hit Roseanne show
ABC cancels hit Roseanne show
The US ABC network has cancelled its hit reboot of "Roseanne" following a racist tweet about former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett, in which she suggested Jarrett was a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the "Planet of the Apes".
"I am fine,'' Jarrett said. ''I am worried about all the other people out there, who don t have a circle of friends, of followers, who come right to their defence."
ABC said the comment "was abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values’’.
The Roseanne revival had been a major hit for ABC. It was particularly popular among many conservative viewers because Barr's character expressed support for President Donald Trump.
Barr later apologised "for making a bad joke".