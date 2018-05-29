Four mural painters were rescued from a scaffolding that had come loose and was left dangling twenty meters above the ground in Mexico city on Monday.
Relief as mural painters are rescued from dangling scaffold in Mexico City
The painters' plight lasted for several hours before rescueres were able to get on the rooftop of the building and rappel down to the stranded painters, they then equiped them with a harnass before lowering them to the ground one by one.
The crowd of onlookers that had gathered below greeted the painters with cheers once they were finally on safe ground.